Valaris provides contract updates and fleet status
Apr. 06, 2022 4:48 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Valaris (NYSE:VAL) announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of $181M, awarded subsequent to issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on February 21, 2022.
- Two-year contract extensions with BP in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for managed rigs Mad Dog and Thunder Horse, effective on January 27, 2022.
- One-well contract extension with TotalEnergies EP Brazil, offshore Brazil for drillship VALARIS DS-15, estimated duration of 100 days.
- ARO Drilling awarded a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco for standard duty modern jackup VALARIS 140, relates to the previously disclosed three-year bareboat charter agreement between Valaris and ARO Drilling.
- VALARIS 67 has been sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet.
