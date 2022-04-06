Valaris provides contract updates and fleet status

DENL Valaris and ENSCO DS-8 drill shops from the Valaris group presently berthed at Hunterston terminal.

jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Valaris (NYSE:VAL) announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of $181M, awarded subsequent to issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on February 21, 2022.
  • Two-year contract extensions with BP in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for managed rigs Mad Dog and Thunder Horse, effective on January 27, 2022.
  • One-well contract extension with TotalEnergies EP Brazil, offshore Brazil for drillship VALARIS DS-15, estimated duration of 100 days.
  • ARO Drilling awarded a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco for standard duty modern jackup VALARIS 140, relates to the previously disclosed three-year bareboat charter agreement between Valaris and ARO Drilling.
  • VALARIS 67 has been sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet.
