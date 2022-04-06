Denali Capital Acquisition prices $75M IPO

  • Denali Capital Acquisition (DECA) on Wednesday priced its IPO of 7.5M units at $10/unit.
  • The units have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the symbol "DECAU" starting Apr. 7.
  • Each unit issued in the IPO consists of 1 class A share and 1 redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
  • After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, class A shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "DECA" and "DECAW", respectively.
  • The IPO is expected to close on or about Apr. 11.
  • DECA granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to ~1.1M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
