British Journal of Haematology publishes positive results from Erytech's phase 2 eryaspase trial
Apr. 06, 2022 5:10 PM ETERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) published positive results in the British Journal of Haematology from the phase 2 trial of its lead product candidate eryaspase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
- The mid-stage trial, conducted by the Nordic Society of Pediatric Haematology and Oncology (NOPHO), evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in 55 ALL patients who had previously experienced hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase therapy.
- The trial's primary goals were asparaginase enzyme activity and safety. Both endpoints were met.
- "We conclude that eryaspase seems to be a promising treatment alternative for ALL patients with hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase,” said Birgitte Klug Albertsen, the trial's principal investigator.
- "We have an ongoing dialogue with the U.S. FDA regarding a potential regulatory approval in this indication based on the NOPHO-sponsored trial,” said Erytech chief medical officer Iman El-Hariry.
- ERYP stock +5.1% to $1.65 in aftermarket trading.