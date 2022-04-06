The first U.S. hypersonic weapon will be delayed until sometime in the next fiscal year, Bloomberg reports, citing a new schedule disclosed Wednesday by the Air Force, even as the Pentagon lags in a new technology that Russia is now using in Ukraine and China has demonstrated in a space launch.

The Department of Defense has said it expects the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, developed by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), will be first U.S. operational hypsersonic weapon.

The Lockheed missile failed three straight booster motor tests last year, leaving it behind in passing two additional motor tests and at least one of a fully assembled missile.

"Due to recent flight test anomalies," the first test of the entire missile has shifted to the period between October 1 and December 30 with additional tests planned later in the next fiscal year, according to the report.

With the delays, "DoD officials now seem to be signaling that ARRW will not be the first hypersonic weapon fielded by the United States," missile technology analyst Kelley Sayler told Bloomberg, suggesting that the Air Force "may be struggling to address the findings of the failure review board" after the most recent test failure in December.

