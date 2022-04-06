Senseonics announces U.S. launch of new glucose monitoring system
Apr. 06, 2022 4:54 PM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MedTech firm, Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) joined its partner Ascensia Diabetes Care to announce on Wednesday that the first commercial patient has been implanted with Eversense E3, the company’s next-generation continuous glucose monitoring system.
- The U.S. launch of Eversense E3 comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the product early this year.
- “Today marks a major milestone in the history of diabetes care, advancing our Eversense CGM offering so that patients with diabetes can live more freely,” Senseonics (SENS) Chief Executive Tim Goodnow remarked.
- According to the company, with a 6-month sensor wear duration, Eversense E3 is the longest-lasting CGM device available for use in the U.S.
- Read: Announcing the FDA approval of Eversense E3 in February, Senseonics (SENS) projected $14M – $18M in global net revenue for this year.