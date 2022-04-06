Senseonics announces U.S. launch of new glucose monitoring system

Apr. 06, 2022 4:54 PM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Turbulent, economic ups and downs concept.

Marcus Friedrich/iStock via Getty Images

  • MedTech firm, Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) joined its partner Ascensia Diabetes Care to announce on Wednesday that the first commercial patient has been implanted with Eversense E3, the company’s next-generation continuous glucose monitoring system.
  • The U.S. launch of Eversense E3 comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the product early this year.
  • “Today marks a major milestone in the history of diabetes care, advancing our Eversense CGM offering so that patients with diabetes can live more freely,” Senseonics (SENS) Chief Executive Tim Goodnow remarked.
  • According to the company, with a 6-month sensor wear duration, Eversense E3 is the longest-lasting CGM device available for use in the U.S.
  • Read: Announcing the FDA approval of Eversense E3 in February, Senseonics (SENS) projected $14M – $18M in global net revenue for this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.