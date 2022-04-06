Vaccitech to receive milestone and royalty payment of $15M for COVID-19 vaccine

Apr. 06, 2022

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) said it had been notified that it would receive $15M as its share of milestone and royalty payments from AstraZeneca’s sales of Vaxzevria vaccine during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • U.K. biopharma Vaccitech and Oxford University co-created the COVID-19 vaccine, licensing the drug’s actual manufacturing and distribution to AstraZeneca.
  • Under the licensing agreement, Vaccitech is entitled to receive about 24% of payments received by Oxford University Innovation from AstraZeneca.
  • The company said AstraZeneca and its contract manufacturing partners have supplied more than 2.6 billion doses of the vaccine.
  • The company in January said it had begun dozing in phase 1/2a study of VTP-600 to treat lung cancer.
