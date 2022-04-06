IronNet GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.25, revenue of $8.18M beats by $1.41M

Apr. 06, 2022 4:57 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • IronNet press release (NYSE:IRNT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $8.18M (+10.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.41M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue Increases 23% Year-Over-Year; Adds 61 New Customers Year-Over-Year.
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 60.1% compared to 74.4% in the same quarter last year, with cost of sales accounting charges during the fourth quarter representing approximately half of the decline.
  • Dollar-based average contract length: 2.7 years for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $47.7 million at end of quarter.
  • Customer Count: 88 compared to 27 at the end of the same quarter last year and 74 at the end of the prior quarter.

  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $34 million, representing nearly 25% growth. ARR of approximately $48 million, representing 50% growth.

  • Shares -14.53%.

