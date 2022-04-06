In an effort to fulfill its finance ambitions, Meta Financial Technologies, the financial unit of Meta (NASDAQ:FB), has been considering creating so-called "Zuck Bucks" for the decentralized metaverse, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times Wednesday.

The potential move comes despite the company's failed launch of Diem, a blockchain-based stablecoin payment system. Remember at the end of January when crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) bought intellectual property and other tech assets from Diem Group.

Meanwhile, Zuck Bucks, inspired by Meta Co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, are not likely to be a digital asset based on the blockchain, some of the people told the FT, adding that Meta (FB) is inching towards launching in-app tokens that would be controlled by the company.

In addition, Meta (FB) is exploring the creation of social tokens or reputations tokens, which are products of web3 that connect the creators and consumers of content. It may also develop creator coins that could be linked with influencers on Instagram, its photo-sharing app, the FT explained, citing the company's memos and people close to the plans.

With regards to traditional financial services, Meta (FB) has been looking into how it can provide small business loans at attractive rates, people with knowledge on the matter told the FT. Nothing is immediately planned, though it has previously held talks with potential lending partners, one of the people said.

In Dec. 2021, Meta opened its consumer-oriented metaverse play to adults in the U.S. and Canada.