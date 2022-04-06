Schumer reaching out to Republicans about marijuana legalization bill - Marijuana Moment

Majority Leader Schumer, Senate Democrats Hold Media Availability

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and two other Senate Democrats are reaching out to Republican colleagues to "see what they want" in a marijuana legalization bill he plans to introduce this month, Marijuana Moment reports.
  • During a Tuesday briefing with reporters, Schumer said he is looking to introduce the bill by the end of April. He added that Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are also talking with colleagues about the pending legislation.
  • Schumer's bill, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, would remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge criminal records related to marijuana possession.
  • Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
  • In February, the three Democratic senators wrote a letter to colleagues asking for their input and advice in drafting the bill.
