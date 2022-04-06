Schumer reaching out to Republicans about marijuana legalization bill - Marijuana Moment
Apr. 06, 2022 5:14 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), TCNNF, GTBIF, CRLBFVRNOF, AYRWF, ACRHF, MMNFF, CCHWF, JUSHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and two other Senate Democrats are reaching out to Republican colleagues to "see what they want" in a marijuana legalization bill he plans to introduce this month, Marijuana Moment reports.
- During a Tuesday briefing with reporters, Schumer said he is looking to introduce the bill by the end of April. He added that Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are also talking with colleagues about the pending legislation.
- Schumer's bill, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, would remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge criminal records related to marijuana possession.
- In February, the three Democratic senators wrote a letter to colleagues asking for their input and advice in drafting the bill.