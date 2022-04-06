Caravelle discloses details about planned merger with SPAC Pacifico

Apr. 06, 2022

Caravelle Group has disclosed more details about its planned merger with SPAC Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (PAFOU).

The ocean technology company said the proposed combined company would have a pro forma enterprise value of around $527M. The deal is expected to provide the company with $100M in cash proceeds, including an anticipated $60M PIPE financing and up to $58M in cash from Pacifico’s trust account, assuming no redemptions by Pacifico stockholders.

The companies said the figures exclude $350M in earn-out shares to be paid in common stock if certain revenue targets are met in 2023.

The merger is expected to close in the fall of 2022, subject to shareholder approval by both companies. Shares of the company are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Carvelle provides shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for the timber industry. The companies announced on March 1 that they had signed a letter of intent to merge.

