North American Construction to buy back 2.1M shares
Apr. 06, 2022 5:15 PM ETNorth American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- North American Construction (NYSE:NOA) said Wednesday it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase, for cancellation, up to ~2.1M shares.
- This represents ~10% of the public float and ~7.05% of the company's issued and outstanding shares as of Mar. 31.
- Under the NCIB, and to comply with applicable securities laws, NOA will purchase a maximum of ~1.5M shares on the NYSE and alternative trading systems.
- The NCIB is expected to commence on or about Apr. 11 and will terminate no later than Apr. 10, 2023, provided that purchases may not be made on the NYSE until Apr. 14, 2022.
- In connection with the NCIB, NOA entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker.
- The designated broker may purchase up to 2.1M shares until the expiry of the NCIB on Apr. 10, 2023.
- Under its earlier NCIB, NOA was permitted to repurchase up to 2M shares, of which ~85.6K shares were purchased at a weighted average purchase price of C$16.10/share.