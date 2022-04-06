Galaxy Digital Asset Management AUM rises 12% in March
Apr. 06, 2022 5:15 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Asset Management, a diversified asset management firm focused on digital assets and the blockchain technology industry, posted preliminary assets under management of $2.72B as of March 31, up 12% from $2.41B at Feb. 28, the company said on Wednesday.
- On a year-to-date basis, though, the company's AUM has declined 5.4%, while the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC-USD), has fallen 7.9%.
- In the past year, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) shares have declined 37%, falling even more than bitcoin's (BTC-USD) 24% drop during the same period as seen in this chart.
- Last week, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) stock dropped as BitGo purchase terms changed