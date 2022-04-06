Costco Wholesale reports 17.2% comparable sales growth in March

  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday reported Mar. total comparable sales growth of 17.2%, with net sales up 18.7% Y/Y at $21.61B.
  • Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and forex, total comparable sales increased 12.2%.
  • E-commerce comparable sales were up 8.9% and, excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and forex, grew 9.2% in Mar.
  • This year's 5-week Mar. retail month had 1 additional shopping day vs. last year due to the calendar shift of Easter.
  • This positively impacted total and comparable sales by ~1% and ~0.5-2%, respectively.
