CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine booster

Apr. 06, 2022 5:30 PM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will co-fund Vaxxinity's (NASDAQ:VAXX) global Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, UB-612, as a heterologous – or mix-and-match – booster dose.
  • CEPI would provide up to $9.25M to fund the late-stage trial that began in the U.S. earlier this year, the company said.
  • The trial is evaluating the ability of UB-612 to boost COVID-19 immunity against the original strain and multiple variants of concern including Omicron - in people aged 16 years or older, who have been previously immunized.
  • The trial is expected to enroll about 1,000 healthy for the multi-center international trial. The company saiprimary immunogenicity analyses will be available in H2 of this year.
  • CEPI is an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.
  • Last month, VAXX began dosing participants in a phase 3 trial in the U.S.
  • VAXX rose +3% postmarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.