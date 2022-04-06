CEPI to co-fund Vaxxinity’s phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine booster
Apr. 06, 2022 5:30 PM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will co-fund Vaxxinity's (NASDAQ:VAXX) global Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, UB-612, as a heterologous – or mix-and-match – booster dose.
- CEPI would provide up to $9.25M to fund the late-stage trial that began in the U.S. earlier this year, the company said.
- The trial is evaluating the ability of UB-612 to boost COVID-19 immunity against the original strain and multiple variants of concern including Omicron - in people aged 16 years or older, who have been previously immunized.
- The trial is expected to enroll about 1,000 healthy for the multi-center international trial. The company saiprimary immunogenicity analyses will be available in H2 of this year.
- CEPI is an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.
- Last month, VAXX began dosing participants in a phase 3 trial in the U.S.
- VAXX rose +3% postmarket.