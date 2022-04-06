Stocks fell on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns that the Federal Reserve will rachet up its tightening of monetary policy even faster than previously thought. The Nasdaq led the retreat with its second consecutive decline of more than 2%, recording its lowest close in two weeks. The S&P 500 also hit a two-week low.

The sell-off hit cryptocurrency-related stocks particularly hard. With assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) falling, Coinbase (COIN), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) all pushed lower.

The overall market weakness also dragged down shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM), which extended its recent slide to reach a new 52-week low.

Frontier (ULCC) was another notable decliner on the day. Shares of the airline lost ground after JetBlue (JBLU) stepped into its merger deal with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) with a higher bid.

M&A activity had the opposite impact on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN). The stock soared more than 40% after revealing a deal to be acquired.

Elsewhere in the market, AbbVie (ABBV) received a boost from a positive analyst comment. The stock added to recent strength to set a fresh 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Cryptocurrency-related stocks felt the pinch on Wednesday, as worries about aggressive tightening by the Fed weighed on more speculative assets. Amid this environment, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retreated about 4% on the session, while Ethereum (ETH-USD) declined about 6%.

Coinbase (COIN) represented one of the highest-profile movers in the space. The stock fell nearly 6%. This added to a almost 8% slide posted the previous day, as Mizuho cut its price target on the stock.

COIN has also fallen in five of the last six sessions, dropping 18% over that period.

Wednesday's sector-wide slide also included drops of about 8% from both Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA). Meanwhile, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) declined by almost 6%.

Standout Gainer

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) jumped 43% after the security automation company announced a deal to be acquired by Turn/River Capital, an investment firm focused on the software industry.

The deal calls for a purchase price of $13 per share in cash. This equates to a total value of around $570M.

TUFN jumped $3.89 to finish at $12.92. The rally took the stock above a recent trading range. This marked the highest close since February 2021.

Standout Loser

An offer from JetBlue (JBLU) to acquire low-cost airline Spirit Airlines (SAVE) sent rival bidder Frontier (ULCC) spiraling, prompting the stock to retreat nearly 11%.

Earlier this week, JBLU proposed a merger deal with SAVE valued at $33 a share, or a total of $3.6B. This topped the merger deal announced between SAVE and ULCC announced in February.

That agreement came with a cash-and-stock purchase price valued at $25.83 at the time.

Meanwhile, JBLU's CEO hinted that it would be willing to raise its offer if a bidding war emerged. "I wouldn't frame it as a take it or leave it offer," said CEO Robin Hayes. "We wanted to kinda make sure that we put something forward that would be viewed very seriously."

ULCC finished at $10.61, a decline of $1.31 on the session. Meanwhile, JBLU dropped 9%, while SAVE retreated 2%.

Notable New High

AbbVie (ABBV) advanced 3% on a bullish comment from Morgan Stanley. The gains added to a longer-term upswing for shares of the biopharmaceutical company, taking them to a new 52-week high.

Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage of ABBV with an Overweight rating, pointing to the firm's diversification strategy. The company has taken steps to broaden its revenue base ahead of the expiration of patents for Humira, a blockbuster immunosuppressive used in conditions like arthritis and Crohn's disease.

ABBV advanced $5.48 to close at $168.91. During the session, the stock recorded an intraday 52-week high of $169.27.

Wednesday's gains added to a longer-term advance that has marked trading since late October. The stock has climbed about 56% over the course of that advance.

Notable New Low

General Motors (GM) added to recent weakness amid concerns about slumping sales and ongoing supply constraints. Shares of the iconic automaker dropped another nearly 5% on Wednesday to reach a new 52-week low.

GM has been falling since the company announced weak Q1 sales late last week. The company reported a 20.1% drop in Q1 sales, following a rise of 16% in Q4.

Even as the company continues to push its electric vehicle business forward, investors have turned away from the stock following the Q1 sales figure. As such, GM has finished lower in five of the last six sessions, including two consecutive declines of more than 4%.

Over the course of that losing streak, the stock has fallen 14%. This included a decline of $1.92 on Wednesday, with the stock closing at $39.50.

Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $39.48. This was the first close below $40 since November 2020. Shares had reached a 52-week high of $67.21 early this year. The stock has dropped 41% since that peak.

