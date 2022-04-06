IronNet stock tumbles postmarket as outlook disappoints

Apr. 06, 2022 5:49 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Cyber security firewall interface protection concept. Businesswoman protecting herself from cyber attacks. Personal data security and banking.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock tumbled 10.6% postmarket after the cybersecurity firm issued a disappointing outlook for 2023 along with its Q4 earnings report.
  • IRNT expects 2023 revenue of ~$34M, up nearly 25%, but well below consensus estimate of $41.97M.
  • 2023 ARR is projected to be ~$48M, up around 50%.
  • "We will increase our guidance as appropriate to reflect strategic customer contracts," said CFO James Gerber.
  • IRNT's cash and cash equivalents stood at $47.7M at Q4-end. IRNT has not yet drawn on its equity line facility with Tumim Stone Capital.
  • IRNT also said it identified an error in its Q3 financial statements. The error is preliminarily estimated to be $28M and resulted in an overstatement of stock-based compensation expense in Q3.
  • This will likely result in a restatement or revision of its Q3 financial statements.
