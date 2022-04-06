Apogee Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2022 5:50 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apogee (APOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.02M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
