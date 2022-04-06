WD-40 Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.8M (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
