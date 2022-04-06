Customers, advocacy groups and elected officials are coming out in opposition to Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) proposed double-digit rate increase, UtilityDive.com reports.

New York utility regulators recently concluded two weeks of public comment sessions, hearing hours of testimony from customers who say gas and electric rate increases proposed by ConEd are unreasonable and could force vulnerable populations to choose between energy and food, according to the report.

ConEd has proposed single-year new revenue requirements that would raise overall customer electric bills by up to 11.2% and overall customer gas bills by 18.2%, depending on customer class, which the utility said is necessary to add clean energy resources and boost system reliability.

ConEd has said it needs to fund clean energy investments necessary to meet New York's climate goals, which include reaching 70% renewable energy by 2030.

A rate settlement likely would mean ConEd does not get the full increase, Natural Resources Defense Council Senior Attorney Christopher Casey said while acknowledging that customers could see bills go up this fall.

ConEd has forecast a five-year compounded annual adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7%.