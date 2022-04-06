Talaris presents data on COVID outcomes in kidney transplant patients treated with FCR001

Apr. 06, 2022 6:16 PM ETTalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) presented new data on COVID-19 outcomes among living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients treated in the company’s phase 2 trial of investigational cell therapy product FCR001.
  • Data presented at the 2022 Cutting Edge of Transplantation meeting.
  • Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a retrospective chart review of patients in the phase 2 study, examining COVID-19 infection rates, effects of COVID-19 infection, and evidence of antibody response to vaccination.
  • Low rate of COVID-19 infection was observed in vaccinated, durably chimeric patients off immunosuppression.
  • There was no evidence of acute kidney injury or impaired renal function in FCR001-treated patients with COVID-19 infection.
  • No patients lost chimerism as a result of COVID-19 vaccination or infection.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.