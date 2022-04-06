Talaris presents data on COVID outcomes in kidney transplant patients treated with FCR001
Apr. 06, 2022
- Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) presented new data on COVID-19 outcomes among living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients treated in the company’s phase 2 trial of investigational cell therapy product FCR001.
- Data presented at the 2022 Cutting Edge of Transplantation meeting.
- Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a retrospective chart review of patients in the phase 2 study, examining COVID-19 infection rates, effects of COVID-19 infection, and evidence of antibody response to vaccination.
- Low rate of COVID-19 infection was observed in vaccinated, durably chimeric patients off immunosuppression.
- There was no evidence of acute kidney injury or impaired renal function in FCR001-treated patients with COVID-19 infection.
- No patients lost chimerism as a result of COVID-19 vaccination or infection.