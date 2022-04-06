Why did ACADIA Pharmaceuticals close up today? Rett syndrome candidate data

Apr. 06, 2022 6:20 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed up ~5.7% on Wednesday and the likely reason is late-stage data on Rett syndrome candidate trofinetide.
  • Results from the LAVENDER study in girls and women showed that females who received trofinetide twice daily for 12 weeks saw statistically significant increases in the Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire ("RSBQ") and the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement ("CGI") scale compared to those on placebo.
  • RSBQ takes into consideration clinical observations from a caregiver such as hand function and walking ability, while CGI-I is based on a doctor's assessment of improvement or worsening of Rett symptoms.
  • The results were just presented at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.
  • Rett syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs almost exclusively in females. It occurs in about one in every 10K-15K female births.
  • In March, Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA (NASDAQ:ACAD) to buy from hold.
