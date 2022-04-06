BlackBerry looks to settle old suit over smartphones
Apr. 06, 2022 6:24 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) expects to settle an old lawsuit over the BlackBerry 10 smartphone, a move that will avoid a trial in the United States.
- Lawyers for both sides (BlackBerry, and shareholders who claimed to be defrauded) Wednesday asked the district judge to adjourn a planned trial for negotiations. That came a day before plans for jury selection.
- The eight-year-old class action case was brought by shareholders who claimed BlackBerry defrauded them by inflating the success and profitability of the (now long discontinued) BlackBerry 10 - a phone that never got traction against more popular rivals in the iPhone and Android smartphones.
- BlackBerry decided in 2016 to stop making phones. The plaintiffs in the suit filed in 2013, saying that the company concealed the true sales prospects of its phone in public statements that year.