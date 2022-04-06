BlackBerry looks to settle old suit over smartphones

Apr. 06, 2022 6:24 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering

Stock Depot/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) expects to settle an old lawsuit over the BlackBerry 10 smartphone, a move that will avoid a trial in the United States.
  • Lawyers for both sides (BlackBerry, and shareholders who claimed to be defrauded) Wednesday asked the district judge to adjourn a planned trial for negotiations. That came a day before plans for jury selection.
  • The eight-year-old class action case was brought by shareholders who claimed BlackBerry defrauded them by inflating the success and profitability of the (now long discontinued) BlackBerry 10 - a phone that never got traction against more popular rivals in the iPhone and Android smartphones.
  • BlackBerry decided in 2016 to stop making phones. The plaintiffs in the suit filed in 2013, saying that the company concealed the true sales prospects of its phone in public statements that year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.