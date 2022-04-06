Volatile Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 7% on Wednesday, surrendering the stock's entire 12% gain on Monday when it rose in tandem with other clean energy names.

But shares have still surged 42% since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as investors have bet that governments will be motivated to invest more in renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

"20% of world energy will ultimately come from hydrogen, and fuel cells will run from that hydrogen... the company that has created the first commercial market for hydrogen fuel cells is Plug Power, the company that's building the first green hydrogen network across the U.S. is Plug Power," CEO Andy Marsh told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

KeyBanc analysts said recently that China's plan to raise hydrogen production to reach 100K-200K metric tons/year should be good news for North American hydrogen fuel cell companies.

Wall Street analysts generally like Plug Power, with a wide majority rating the stock a Buy or Strong Buy.

Seeking Alpha contributors have opposing views: Simple Investing says Plug Power is "positioned for the exponential growth in green hydrogen," while JR Research believes the boost in sentiment from Europe's desire to wean itself off Russian energy has run its course.