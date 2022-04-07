Brazil's government sought to fill in the leadership gaps at Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) on Wednesday, appointing Jose Mauro Coelho as the next CEO and Marcio Andrade Weber as the next chairman of the state-run oil company, according to Reuters.

Coelho, a long-time researcher at Brazil's state energy think tank, now serves as chairman of the Pre-Salt Petroleum government agency; previously, he was secretary of oil, gas and biofuels at Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry.

Coelho has defended Petrobras' current policy of pricing its fuel in line with global oil markets, saying it was necessary to avoid fuel shortages.

Last week, Adriano Pires backed out of the Bolsonaro administration's nomination for him to take the CEO position at Petrobras, shortly after Rodolfo Landim declined the nomination to become chairman.