Carnival's stock has been picking up steam, but is now the time to buy?

Carnival Cruise Line’s (CCL) stock has been picking up steam in recent weeks, fueled by a surge in passenger bookings. Even with the recent rebound, business for the cruise ship operator is still trading dramatically below pre-COVID levels. Is now the time to buy?

Bouncing back from COVID

Over the past 30 days, Carnival’s stock has climbed 10%, part of a general recovery in the cruise space. Shares of peers Royal Caribbean (RCL) have jumped 15% and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) have shot up 19%. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has risen 4%.

But the stock has a long way to go before it reaches pre-COVID prices. Carnival shares are still down 64% from where they were three years ago. Again, this tracks an overall industry trend. Norwegian shares have sunk 64% since pre-pandemic levels and Royal Caribbean shares have dropped 32%.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, has shot up 55%.

Bookings are up, but headwinds are strong

After spending nearly two years largely docked due to the pandemic, Carnival’s fleet is once again sailing the seven seas. But the company is still facing significant headwinds from escalating fuel costs, the ongoing pandemic, and economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Carnival’s stock was pushed lower on March 21 when it released a Q1 earnings report that fell short of expectations. The company also said that while it expects to post a profit in Q3, it will likely report a loss for the year due expenses associated with restarting its fleet and soaring fuel costs.

But Carnival is also seeing a strong resurgence in bookings. On Tuesday, the cruise line reported the highest booking week in the company’s history. It also plans to have all of its ships back in service by May 2.

In addition to its eponymous cruise line, Carnival also owns Holland America, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Costa, AIDA, Seabourn and P&O Cruises.

Wall Street analysts have a wait-and-see attitude towards the company's recovery. On average, they rate the stock a Hold. Of the 21 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, five rated it a Strong Buy, two a Buy and 10 a Hold. Four have deemed shares a Strong Sell.

SA authors, meanwhile, rate the stock a Buy, on average.

SA’s Quant Rating for Carnival also signal a Hold. The company received a B- for momentum, a C+ for growth, a C for valuation, a C- for revisions, and an F for profitability.

Is Carnival a Buy?

Analysts have expressed mixed opinions about the stock. Some feel the company still faces significant challenges, which might force significant corporate changes. However, others take a longer view, arguing that the current stock price offers a good entry point for the firm's long-term recovery.

In a noted dated April 4, Truist Securities pointed out that Carnival’s cash on hand and equivalents have fallen by $2.5B quarter-over-quarter, slipping to a total of $6.5B. Meanwhile, its debt increased by $2B, leading to speculation that it might try to raise more capital.

Truist analysts said they believe Carnival might sell off some of its brands to raise cash and pay down debt. In particular, they see a private equity or sovereign wealth fund being potentially interested in buying a brand such as Holland America or Seabourn. Truist has a Sell rating on the stock, with a price target of $17.

In another pessimistic note, Jefferies analysts said in a note dated March 29 that they still see rough sailing ahead for the cruise line as it faces higher costs and possible weaker-than-expected consumer demand.

“Our recent consumer survey suggests near-term Covid and geopolitical trepidation among avid cruisers, which align with the reported declines in FY Q1 2022 occupancy trends and could flatten the recovery,” wrote the Jefferies analysts, who have a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $19.

Stifel analysts were more upbeat, rating the stock a Buy with a price target of $30.

“Based on the changes necessitated by COVID-related financial challenges, we expect CCL to emerge a leaner and more efficient entity, an outcome that should enhance the organization’s ability to generate consistent EP and FCF growth for years to come,” they said in a noted dated March 22.

“The recent trading weakness has presented an incredible buying opportunity heading into 2H 2022, in our opinion,” the Stifel analysts added. “As the Omicron variant/fuel/Ukraine noise eventually dwindles, we believe booking levels will only accelerate from the strong levels they’re currently running at.”

For a more in-depth look at Carnival, check out SA contributor InvestOh Trader’s “Carnival Ready to Set Sail” or SA contributor Stone Fox Capital’s “Carnival: Multitude of Challenges Ending”.