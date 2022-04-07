Cyxtera Technologies gains on report it's exploring a potential sale

Apr. 06, 2022 9:16 PM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)SWCHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Server room data center for cloud computing

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) rose 9.3% in after hours trading on a report that the data center operator is exploring options including a possible sale.
  • Cyxtera, which went public through a SPAC deal with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. last year, is working with advisers as it considers a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The potential sale comes as consolidation in the data center has been rapid in recent years including including CyrusOne's (CONE) $15 billion announced sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners and American Tower's (AMT) purchase of CoreSite Realty. Last month Bloomberg reported that data-center operator Switch (SWCH) is exploring its options, including a possible sale.
