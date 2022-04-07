Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) reported preliminary Q1 results Thursday that included record quarterly revenues and its highest Q1 profit since 2018.

South Korea's biggest company said operating profit jumped 50% Y/Y to 14.1T won (~$11.6B), well ahead of the analyst consensus estimate 13.5T won, on 18% higher sales to a record 77T won, topping expectations of 74.9T won.

"We expect solid earnings growth in 2022 on the back of healthy earnings rebound in semiconductor and display in 2H 2022," Citigroup's Peter Lee said ahead of the results, according to Bloomberg. "We expect Samsung's memory business to benefit from the memory pricing strength throughout 2H 2022."

The company will provide net income and divisional performance when it reports full earnings on April 28.

Samsung is the largest smartphone vendor in Russia with a 30% market share as of Q4 2021, and last month it said it suspended shipments of all its products to the country.