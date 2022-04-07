Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals 11.4% stake in HP

Apr. 06, 2022 10:52 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ), BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) +9.5% post-market after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) disclosed Wednesday that it had purchased nearly 121M shares worth ~$4.2B based on the latest $34.91 closing price, for an 11.4% stake.

Berkshire's HP holdings were disclosed in two SEC filings: A Form 3 filing as of April 1 showed Berkshire owned 109.8M HP shares, or ~10% of the company, and a Form 4 filing showed Berkshire held just under 121M HP shares after buying ~11M shares during the past three days at prices in the $35-$37 range.

The HP stake is Buffett's third major investment in recent weeks, after a deal to buy insurer Alleghany for $11.6B and amassing a 14.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum worth $7.6B.

