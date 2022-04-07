JD.com names Lei Xu as new CEO

Apr. 07, 2022 12:50 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has appointed Mr. Lei Xu, president of JD.com as the CEO of the Company to succeed Mr. Richard Liu.
  • Mr. Lei Xu will also join the company's board  as an executive director.
  • All these appointments are effective immediately.
  • Mr. Richard Liu will remain as the chairman of the board and continue to focus on guiding the Company's long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.
  • In his most recent role as president of JD.com, he was in charge of the operation and collaborative development of various business units of the company.
