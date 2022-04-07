Asia-Pacific stocks fell following two days of declines on Wall Street

Apr. 07, 2022 1:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -1.58%. Japan February leading indicator index 100.9 vs 100.8 expected.

China -1.12%

Hong Kong -1.25%

Australia -0.58%. Australia trade balance for February AUD +7.46 bn (expected surplus 12bn AUD).

Australian services PMI for March drops to 56.2 (February was 60.0).

India -0.78%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones slipped 144.67 points, or 0.42%, to 34,496.51, S&P 500 fell 0.97% to 4,481.15, while Nasdaq dropped another 2.22% to 13,888.82.

Both crude benchmarks rose more than 1% on Thursday morning in Asia.

U.S. crude futures rose 1.64% to trade at $97.81 per barrel, while Brent crude was up 1.82% at $102.91 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 99.576.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.46%; S&P 500 -0.44%; Nasdaq -0.34%.

