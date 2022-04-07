AvalonBay priced 2M stock offering at $248.60
Apr. 07, 2022 1:45 AM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is down 1.94% after hours has priced an underwritten public offering of 2M shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$497.2M.
The company has entered into forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or their affiliates with respect to 2M shares of its common stock.
- The forward purchasers are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters 2M shares that will be delivered in the offering.
- Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, AVB intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements no later than Dec. 31, 2023, 2M shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.
- AVB will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers in the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for identified and prospective land acquisitions, development and redevelopment of apartment communities, acquisition of communities and general corporate purposes.
- This may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program or its $1.75B revolving variable rate unsecured credit facility.
Pending the application of such net proceeds, the company may temporarily invest all or a portion of the net proceeds from this offering in cash or cash equivalents and/or hold such proceeds in accordance with its internal liquidity policy.
Offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.