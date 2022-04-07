RISE Education Cayman receives Nasdaq non-compliance notification
Apr. 07, 2022 2:05 AM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price.
- The Company was previously granted a 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on September 27, 2021, which expired on March 28, 2022.
- On Mar.09, the Panel granted the company's request for continued listing through at least June 30, 2022, subject to completion of the previously announced proposed business combination with NaaS; the combined entity's compliance with all requirements for initial listing on for The Nasdaq Capital Market and timely satisfaction of other interim milestones relating to the receipt of shareholder approval for the business combination and completion of the financial audits of both the Company and NaaS.
- The Company and NaaS are diligently working to ensure the combined entity's compliance with all applicable initial listing criteria upon consummation of the proposed transaction.
- Shares are up 5.91% after hours.