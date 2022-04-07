Paramount, RECUR join forces to offer Star Trek NFT collection
Apr. 07, 2022 2:47 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAA, PARAPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and RECUR announced that Star Trek will be the first NFT digital collection to drop from their multi-year partnership to bring Paramount's entertainment brands and characters to the metaverse.
- Star Trek NFTs Launch Paramount.xyz, a unified platform for fans of Paramount’s biggest IP and franchises.
- Via fan-focused platform, Paramount and RECUR have created a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital collectibles across Paramount’s leading portfolio of brands, including Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, CBS, Showtime Networks Inc., and more.
- The Star Trek collectibles will be housed in "Star Trek Continuum," an experiential hub that will be the space for this first and future seasons of Star Trek NFTs.
- Fans around the world can tune in to RECUR’s YouTube channel to view a live streamed unveiling of the coveted digital collectibles.
- Through this launch, RECUR and Paramount will be dropping 20,000 Star Trek™ digital collectibles with an additional 2,000 in reserve.