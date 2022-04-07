Caesars, 888 Holdings cut deal value to divest William Hill's non-U.S. assets
British gambling firm 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) and U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) cut the deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets due to tough economic conditions and regulatory probes, the companies said on Thursday.
William Hill's international assets now have an enterprise value of between 1.95B pounds and 2.05B pounds, the parties agreed, compared to 2.2 billion pounds when the deal was announced in September last year.
Caesars expects to receive net proceeds from the transaction at closing of ~£585M.
Additionally, Caesars being entitled to receive up to £100M as deferred consideration subject to the enlarged business of 888 Holdings Plc meeting certain 2023 financial targets.
William Hill was bought by U.S.- based Caesars Entertainment in a $4-billion deal last year. 888 proposed to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets in September.
The deal is expected to close in June 2022.