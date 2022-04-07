Reliq Health Technologies secures six new contracts in Texas, Nevada and Maryland; collection of aged accounts receivable
Apr. 07, 2022 4:15 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed new contracts with two physician practices, a home health agency and three adult medical day care facilities in Texas, Nevada and Maryland.
- "The adult medical day cares will also be using iUGO Care’s Telemedicine module to allow adults in their care to have virtual visits with a primary care physician or specialist without having to be transported from the facility. We expect to begin onboarding with these clients next month. The contracts are expected to add over 2,000 new patients to the platform this year and generate an average revenue of $50 per patient per month," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.
- Additionally, it announced that as projected, its aged accounts receivable (aged 12 months or over as of March 31, 2022) resulting from the flexible payment terms the Company extended to its clients during the pandemic have been collected.