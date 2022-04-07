Selecta Biosciences to raise $38.7M in stock and warrants offering

Apr. 07, 2022 4:18 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is down 3.08% after hours after the firm has agreed to sell 27,428,572 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 20,571,429 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.41/share and accompanying warrant for expected gross proceeds ~$38.7M.
  • The warrants to purchase shares of common stock have an exercise price of $1.55/share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • All of the securities in the offering will be sold by Selecta.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.
