Selecta Biosciences to raise $38.7M in stock and warrants offering
Apr. 07, 2022 4:18 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is down 3.08% after hours after the firm has agreed to sell 27,428,572 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 20,571,429 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.41/share and accompanying warrant for expected gross proceeds ~$38.7M.
- The warrants to purchase shares of common stock have an exercise price of $1.55/share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- All of the securities in the offering will be sold by Selecta.
- Offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022.