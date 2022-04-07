European stocks mixed as volatility continued with hawkish Fed, Russia sanctions in focus

London -0.56%.

Germany -0.12%. Germany February industrial output +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected.

France +0.07%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index nudged 0.22% higher in early trade, with health care stocks gaining while the oil and gas sector dropped.

Switzerland March foreign currency reserves CHF 910.5 billion vs CHF 938.3 billion prior.

Switzerland March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.2% vs 2.2% expected.

UK March Halifax house prices +1.4% vs +0.5% m/m prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone February retail sales data at 0900 GMT.

Fed meeting minutes showed that officials planned to reduce their trillions in bond holdings by a consensus amount of around $95 billion.

Policymakers indicated that one or more 50-basis-point interest rate hikes could be warranted to battle surging inflation.

Investors worldwide are awaiting details of a new round of Western sanctions against Russia after evidence emerged of potential war crimes in Ukraine.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 2.57%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.64%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.68%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.05%; CAC -2.12%; DAX +0.20% and EURO STOXX +0.27%.