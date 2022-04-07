Paysafe expands into Pennsylvania and New Jersey with betparx® partnership

Apr. 07, 2022 4:53 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has expanded its partnership with betPARX®, a Pennsylvania-based gaming company.
  • The integration builds on Paysafe’s payments support for the Play Gun Lake brand in Michigan that is powered by betPARX.
  • Through integration, betPARX apps plug into Paysafe for multiple traditional and alternative payment methods for users in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey; users can make streamlined deposits to fund their betPARX accounts with their credit or debit card.
  • Paysafe will also enable betPARX users to cash-out winnings, with payouts transferred directly into players’ Skrill USA accounts in real time.
