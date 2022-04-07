Paysafe expands into Pennsylvania and New Jersey with betparx® partnership
Apr. 07, 2022 4:53 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has expanded its partnership with betPARX®, a Pennsylvania-based gaming company.
- The integration builds on Paysafe’s payments support for the Play Gun Lake brand in Michigan that is powered by betPARX.
- Through integration, betPARX apps plug into Paysafe for multiple traditional and alternative payment methods for users in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey; users can make streamlined deposits to fund their betPARX accounts with their credit or debit card.
- Paysafe will also enable betPARX users to cash-out winnings, with payouts transferred directly into players’ Skrill USA accounts in real time.