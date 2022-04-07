ESE Entertainment appoints Eric Jodoin as COO

Apr. 07, 2022 5:19 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has appointed Eric Jodoin as the COO of the Company.
  • Most recently, Mr. Jodoin has grown into his role of CEO of GameAddik, creating a high-performance working environment and putting together one of the best teams in his market segment.
  • Mr. Jodoin will commence his new role as COO of the Company on April 7, 2022, with a mandate to lead innovation and sales growth across a team of high-performing professionals dedicated to gaming technology, product management and customer engagement. Mr. Jodoin will also maintain his role as CEO of the Company’s subsidiary, GameAddik.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.