ESE Entertainment appoints Eric Jodoin as COO
Apr. 07, 2022 5:19 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has appointed Eric Jodoin as the COO of the Company.
- Most recently, Mr. Jodoin has grown into his role of CEO of GameAddik, creating a high-performance working environment and putting together one of the best teams in his market segment.
- Mr. Jodoin will commence his new role as COO of the Company on April 7, 2022, with a mandate to lead innovation and sales growth across a team of high-performing professionals dedicated to gaming technology, product management and customer engagement. Mr. Jodoin will also maintain his role as CEO of the Company’s subsidiary, GameAddik.