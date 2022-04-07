Jacobs, General Electric supports phase life extension work at Sizewall B

Apr. 07, 2022 5:25 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected alongside General Electric and Westinghouse Electric for supporting preliminary phase life extension work at the Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, U.K.
  • EDF, operator of Sizewell B, is leading a Long-Term Operation program for extending the station's operating lifespan by 20 years to 2055; Phase 1 value estimated at $14M.
  • "This collaboration, between Jacobs, General Electric, Westinghouse and EDF, brings together the original equipment manufacturer/architect engineer organizations from the design and construction of Sizewell B in the1990s," Jacobs Energy Security & Technology SVP Karen Wiemelt commented.
