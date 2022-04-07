SPI’s Phoenix Motorcars commences lithium-ion forklifts delivery
Apr. 07, 2022 5:32 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy's (NASDAQ:SPI) wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary commenced delivery of the lithium-ion powered electric forklifts with the first 15 units to a leading trucking, distribution, and logistics service provider in Southern California.
- Phoenix Motorcars also offers lithium-ion powered forklifts with 4K lbs. and 7.7K lbs. capacities and a range of electric pallet trucks.
- "We offer a compelling product portfolio, and we will further expand this to offer a complete range of solutions. Growing interest from customers throughout 2022 and beyond is expected as we ramp our sales and marketing initiatives for these product lines," Chairman and CEO Xiaofeng Denton Peng commented.