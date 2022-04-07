Here is a full list of U.S. sanctions leveled against Russia

It's now been six weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in 1,563 confirmed civilian deaths, but likely thousands more. Western governments have promised to unleash the "mother of all sanctions" from the onset of the war, though it can be hard to keep track of all the penalties dealt to Moscow and its related entities. Here is a full list of U.S. sanctions since the start of the crisis:

February 24: Restricting exports of chips, computers and other high-end technologies to Russia.

February 27: Key Russian banks are blocked from SWIFT and sanctions are placed on the central bank's international reserves.

February 28: Oligarchs are targeted with travel bans and asset freezes.

March 2: U.S. considers barring Russian ships from American ports.

March 8: Ban announced on Russian oil, gas and energy imports.

March 11: Move to strip Russia of its preferential trade status.

March 24: U.S imposes sanctions on dozens of Russian defense companies and the Duma legislative body.

April 5: Treasury stops the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign via the dollar reserves it holds in American bank accounts. IRS suspends information exchanges with Russia's tax authorities to hinder Moscow's ability to collect taxes.

April 6: Sanctions unveiled against Putin's adult children. All new investments were banned in Russia, while full blocking sanctions were imposed on Russia's largest banks.

Outlook: Many of the penalties that have been implemented were made in coordination with allies, though other Western governments have also imposed sanctions of their own. "Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," declared Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office. Western corporations have also been quick to suspend or exit their business in Russia, while some have even pledged to stop importing raw materials from - or exporting goods to - the economic and financial pariah.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.