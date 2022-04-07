Tesla boosts prices of Model 3 Long Range by $1,500 and Model 3 Performance by $1,000 in the U.S.
Apr. 07, 2022
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants in the United States once again.
- The price of Model 3 Long Range raised from $54,490 to $55,990 and Model 3 Performance from $61,990 to $62,990 in the US.
- Prices in China are currently unchanged.
- In early March, the company raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range in the United States from $50,990 to $51,990, before options and incentives and the Model Y Long Range in the United States by $1,000 to $59,990.
- The company also recently raised the price of base Model 3 in Germany by €7,000.
- On April 2, the company reported Q1 record shipment of 310,000 vehicles.
- Shares up 1.8% premarket.
