Tesla boosts prices of Model 3 Long Range by $1,500 and Model 3 Performance by $1,000 in the U.S.

Apr. 07, 2022 6:14 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants in the United States once again.
  • The price of Model 3 Long Range raised from $54,490 to $55,990 and Model 3 Performance from $61,990 to $62,990 in the US.
  • Prices in China are currently unchanged.
  • In early March, the company raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range in the United States from $50,990 to $51,990, before options and incentives and the Model Y Long Range in the United States by $1,000 to $59,990.
  • The company also recently raised the price of base Model 3 in Germany by €7,000.
  • On April 2, the company reported Q1 record shipment of 310,000 vehicles.
  • Shares up 1.8% premarket.
  • Read the most recent analysis on the stock by SA contributor Victor Dergunov, who views company's revenue and EPS to move higher in future.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.