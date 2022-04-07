NanoString launches new nCounter Pro Analysis System
Apr. 07, 2022 6:23 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) unveils the nCounter Pro Analysis System, the next generation of the nCounter instrument platform.
The new system requires minimal bioinformatics support and includes a new operating system, modern cybersecurity improvements, helping to keep data secure from unauthorized access, corruption or theft, and an expansive menu to support biomanufacturing and translational research.
- This system offers a seamless workflow and simple, fully automated gene expression profiling with direct digital detection. and it has been validated to enable a 21 CFR Part 11 environment, relevant in particular to many pharmaceutical customers.
- The system is compatible with the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, which provides spatial context for the biological data, creating an entirely new dimension of knowledge.
- Since the nCounter platform was released in 2008, the technology has been cited in over 5,300 peer-reviewed publications.