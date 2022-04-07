Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures move up with investors still watching hawks

Stock index futures point to a slight rebound at the open Thursday following two days of selling.

A retreat in rates is helping bring in some buyers for beaten-down growth names. All the megacaps are higher premarket.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.6% are doing better than S&P futures (SPX) +0.3% and Dow futures (DJI) +0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 2.58% and the 2-year is down 6 basis points to 2.44%.

"We might be less than a week into Q2, but based on how markets are performing it’s shaping up to be very similar to Q1 thus far, with yesterday seeing another bond selloff and significant declines for global equities as markets gear up for the fastest monetary tightening we’ve seen in decades," Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen wrote. "Indeed, it seems to be progressively dawning on investors that this cycle of hikes is going to be very different to the one we saw from 2015, when even at its fastest in 2018, the Fed still only hiked rates by 100bps in a single year."

The minutes of the last Fed meeting gave the market some more certitude about QT, with members back reducing the sheet by $95B per month starting next month.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard could set a further hawkish tone for the day when he speaks before the bell at a University of Missouri policy event.

The latest numbers on the Fed's balance sheet will be released after trading today, usually a non-event but it might have more people clicking on the link this time around.

"The Fed is already tightening organically (balance sheet falling relative to the economy)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "It proposes tightening passively (not reinvesting maturing holdings), and may tighten aggressively for mortgage bonds (selling bonds outright)."

"The Fed minutes laid out the dilemma of price inflation versus growth deflation. The prospect of 0.5% rate increases was kept open. It is almost a truism that tightening monetary policy more aggressively at a time of structural change, cyclical uncertainty, falling real spending power, slowing consumer demand, and poor quality data increases recession risks."

Among active stocks premarket, HP is up 15% premarket after Warren Buffett' Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11.4% stake.