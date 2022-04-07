CME achieves 18% growth in Q1 international ADV

  • CME (NASDAQ:CME) announced that it achieved quarterly international ADV of 7.3M contracts in Q1, up 18% Y/Y; volume was driven largely by growth in equity index products, up 31%, and Interest Rate products, up 19%.
  • Globally, CME reported ADV of 26M contracts (+19% Y/Y) in Q1 led by Equity Index products, up 30%, and Interest Rate products, up 21%.
  • In Q1, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV touched 5.1M contracts, up 17% Y/Y led by strong performance in Equity Index products and Agricultural products in the region, up 29% and 18% respectively.
  • Asia Pacific stood at record 1.9M contracts in Q1, up 22% Y/Y driven by 43% growth in Energy products, 33% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.
  • Latin America ADV grew to 162K contracts, up 19% Y/Y; growth led by 40% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.
