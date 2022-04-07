Cazoo reports FY results
Apr. 07, 2022 6:35 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cazoo press release (NYSE:CZOO): FY loss of £550M.
- Revenue of £668M (+312.3% Y/Y).
- Vehicles sold up 233% Y/Y to 49,853 as consumers continue to embrace proposition.
- CFO comment: "We remain laser focused on continuing our path to profitability and while our UK Retail GPU will be sequentially lower in Q1 2022, we expect to see material improvements through the year, up significantly in Q2 2022 and approaching £900 for FY22."
- "Our balance sheet remains very strong. In February 2022 we raised $630 million from the issuance of convertible notes. We believe this, when combined with our December 31, 2021 cash position of almost £200m, gives us a clear runway for at least the next 24 months to execute on our ambitious strategy, and by which stage we believe our UK business will reach profitability.”