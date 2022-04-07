HF foods announces receipt of non-compliance letter from nasdaq
Apr. 07, 2022 6:42 AM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) receives a non compliance letter from the Nasdaq on April 1, 2022 for the delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- The Company indicated that the filing of the Form 10-K would be delayed as a result of an ongoing review of accounting issues relating to the Company’s business combination with B&R Global Holdings on November 4, 2019 in response to a SEC comment letter and also increased absenteeism due to COVID 19-related illnesses.
- The Company has 60 calendar days, or until May 31, 2022, to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.
- The Company intends to file with the SEC the Form 10-K and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements as soon as practicable.
- Earlier in the week the company reported Q4 earnings.