HF foods announces receipt of non-compliance letter from nasdaq

Apr. 07, 2022 6:42 AM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) receives a non compliance letter from the Nasdaq on April 1, 2022 for the delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The Company indicated that the filing of the Form 10-K would be delayed as a result of an ongoing review of accounting issues relating to the Company’s business combination with B&R Global Holdings on November 4, 2019 in response to a SEC comment letter and also increased absenteeism due to COVID 19-related illnesses.
  • The Company has 60 calendar days, or until May 31, 2022, to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.
  • The Company intends to file with the SEC the Form 10-K and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements as soon as practicable.
  • Earlier in the week the company reported Q4 earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.