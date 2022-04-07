Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles sales tripled in Q1
Apr. 07, 2022
- Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) reports deliveries of S-Class vehicles rose 67% in Q1 and sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles reach 67,800 units despite semiconductor supply shortage and COVID-19 restrictions affected business.
- The top-selling model GLC delivered 100,400 units in the quarter.
- The company tripled sales of battery electric EQ models to reach 21,900 units, +210%.
- Plug-in hybrid vehicles grew 8% to 45,900 units.
- Battery powered vans sales up 133% to 2,700 units.
- Wall Street Analysts rates the stock as Strong Buy.