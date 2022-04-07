Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles sales tripled in Q1

Mercedes-Benz logo

loops7/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) reports deliveries of S-Class vehicles rose 67% in Q1 and sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles reach 67,800 units despite semiconductor supply shortage and COVID-19 restrictions affected business.
  • The top-selling model GLC delivered 100,400 units in the quarter.
  • The company tripled sales of battery electric EQ models to reach 21,900 units, +210%.
  • Plug-in hybrid vehicles grew 8% to 45,900 units.
  • Battery powered vans sales up 133% to 2,700 units.
  • Check the most recent analysis on stock here.
  • Wall Street Analysts rates the stock as Strong Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.