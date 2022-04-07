Pfizer to broaden RSV portfolio with deal to acquire ReViral for up to $525 million
Apr. 07, 2022 6:59 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- In a bid a strengthen its portfolio targeted at respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has agreed to acquire privately-held ReViral for a total consideration of up to $525 million, including upfront and development milestones.
- ReViral has clinical candidates targeted at RSV infection, including sisunatovir, an oral inhibitor to block viral fusion to host cells.
- Backed by Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sisunatovir is currently undergoing Phase 2 studies in infants following a phase 2 RSV human challenge study in healthy adults.
- The programs, being advanced by ReViral, are expected to generate more than $1.5 billion of annual revenue if successful, according to Pfizer (PFE).
- “The proposed acquisition of ReViral’s pipeline of therapeutic candidates is complementary to our efforts to advance the first vaccine candidate to help protect against this harmful disease,” said Annaliesa Anderson, a Senior Vice President at the company.
