Apr. 07, 2022

  • In a bid a strengthen its portfolio targeted at respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has agreed to acquire privately-held ReViral for a total consideration of up to $525 million, including upfront and development milestones.
  • ReViral has clinical candidates targeted at RSV infection, including sisunatovir, an oral inhibitor to block viral fusion to host cells.
  • Backed by Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sisunatovir is currently undergoing Phase 2 studies in infants following a phase 2 RSV human challenge study in healthy adults.
  • The programs, being advanced by ReViral, are expected to generate more than $1.5 billion of annual revenue if successful, according to Pfizer (PFE).
  • “The proposed acquisition of ReViral’s pipeline of therapeutic candidates is complementary to our efforts to advance the first vaccine candidate to help protect against this harmful disease,” said Annaliesa Anderson, a Senior Vice President at the company.
